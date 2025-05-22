Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot

May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, Scrubs.

Braff posted screenshots of several media reports about the news on his Instagram Stories Wednesday.

Bill Lawrence, the show's creator, announced earlier this year that he had a Scrubs sequel series in development at ABC.

The show initially ran on NBC from 2002 through 2008, then on ABC from 2009 to 2010.

It starred Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Neil Flynn and Judy Reyes.

Writer-producer Lawrence has been enjoying a string of hits in recent years, including Ted Lasso, Bad Monkey and Shrinking.