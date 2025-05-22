Trending
TV
May 22, 2025 / 1:11 PM

'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Melissa Benoist arrives on the red carpet at Max's "The Girls On The Bus" New York premiere in 2024. She will star in Netflix's "The Waterfront." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Melissa Benoist arrives on the red carpet at Max's "The Girls On The Bus" New York premiere in 2024. She will star in Netflix's "The Waterfront." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Waterfront, a new drama series from Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson.

At the center of the series, due June 19, is the Buckley family who is facing the demise of their "fishing empire." Feeling desperate, they resort to drug smuggling.

"We're struggling. We're gonna lose the restaurant..." Belle (Maria Bello) says in the trailer released Thursday. "We have to come up with $2 million in less than three months."

Her husband Harlan (Holt McCallany) declares he is "gonna take control of things" and decides to traffic "$10 million worth of cocaine and opiates."

Williamson told Netflix's Tudum that he drew inspiration from his own family.

"I come from a long line of fishermen. The fishing industry sort of got upturned in the '80s -- it all started to go away, and my dad couldn't feed his family," he said. "... My dad -- a very, very good man -- got tempted to do some things that weren't so legal and got in some trouble. (But) it put food on the table, helped me go to college."

The series also stars Melissa Benoist, Brady Hepner and Jake Weary.

Read More

Latest Headlines

TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 2 hours ago
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 4 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 5 hours ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
TV // 6 hours ago
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won "Survivor" Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
TV // 23 hours ago
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
May 21 (UPI) -- The Chrisleys will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Lifetime, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project," the network announced Wednesday.
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
TV // 23 hours ago
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
May 21 (UPI) -- Spanish-speaking soccer fans will soon be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu + Live TV as part of a new distribution deal between TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment.
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
May 21 (UPI) -- The Disney Channel announced guest voices for the upcoming season of animated series "Phineas and Ferb" include Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris and Rhys Darby.
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
May 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing "Chief of War" starring Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces the historical drama. The first two episodes arrive on the streamer Aug. 1.
'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
TV // 1 day ago
'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love," which arrives on the streamer in June.
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
TV // 1 day ago
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
May 21 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Hulu series "Rivals" is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill

Follow Us