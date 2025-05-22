May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing The Waterfront, a new drama series from Dawson's Creek creator Kevin Williamson.

At the center of the series, due June 19, is the Buckley family who is facing the demise of their "fishing empire." Feeling desperate, they resort to drug smuggling.

"We're struggling. We're gonna lose the restaurant..." Belle (Maria Bello) says in the trailer released Thursday. "We have to come up with $2 million in less than three months."

Her husband Harlan (Holt McCallany) declares he is "gonna take control of things" and decides to traffic "$10 million worth of cocaine and opiates."

The Waterfront, a new series from Kevin Williamson, premieres June 19. Starring Holt McCallany, Maria Bello, Jake Weary, and Melissa Benoist. Inspired by true events, a family keeps their crumbling North Carolina fishing empire afloat through increasingly dangerous means. pic.twitter.com/zY2KdxjCV6— Netflix (@netflix) May 22, 2025

Williamson told Netflix's Tudum that he drew inspiration from his own family.

"I come from a long line of fishermen. The fishing industry sort of got upturned in the '80s -- it all started to go away, and my dad couldn't feed his family," he said. "... My dad -- a very, very good man -- got tempted to do some things that weren't so legal and got in some trouble. (But) it put food on the table, helped me go to college."

The series also stars Melissa Benoist, Brady Hepner and Jake Weary.