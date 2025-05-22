May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That...

The trio reprise their roles as fashionable New Yorkers Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively.

According to an official synopsis, the reboot finds the women "navigating the complicated reality of life, love, sex and friendship in their 50s in New York City."

Parker, 60, wore a Vivienne Westwood navy dress with a corseted bodice to the photo call at New York City's Crane Club. Nixon, 59, wore a mint-hued gown with large bow at the neckline and feathered detailing. Davis, 60, wore a strapless dress adorned with cream colored flowers.

Other cast members in attendance included Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Mehcad Brooks, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson and John Corbett.

Cathy Ang, Jonathan Cake, Niall Cunningham, Logan Marshall-Green, Sebastiano Pigazzi, Dolly Wells and Alexa Swinton also star.

Sex and the City premiered in 1998 and ran until 2004. The series was followed by a film in 2008 and 2010.

