Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48

May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won Survivor Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
Eva Erickson was the runner-up on this edition of the adventure competition series, which was hosted by Jeff Probst.
Joe Hunter came in third.
This season premiered in February.
CBS also offered a glimpse at the show's upcoming Season 49, but the network did not say when it is expected to debut.
