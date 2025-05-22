Trending
May 22, 2025 / 7:18 AM

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48

By Karen Butler
Kyle Fraser won "Survivor" Season 48 on Wednseday night. Photo courtesy of CBS
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won Survivor Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.

Eva Erickson was the runner-up on this edition of the adventure competition series, which was hosted by Jeff Probst.

Joe Hunter came in third.

This season premiered in February.

CBS also offered a glimpse at the show's upcoming Season 49, but the network did not say when it is expected to debut.

