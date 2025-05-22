Trending
TV
May 22, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Josh Hartnett arrives on the red carpet for the "Trap" world premiere on July 24. He will portray a fisherman in an upcoming Netflix series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Josh Hartnett arrives on the red carpet for the "Trap" world premiere on July 24. He will portray a fisherman in an upcoming Netflix series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in his small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.

Hartnett, 46, will star in a lead role in the upcoming Netflix title, which has not yet been named.

According to an official synopsis, his character is a "hard-bitten fisherman whose remote town in Newfoundland is being terrorized by a mysterious sea creature."

Production will take place in Newfoundland, and Hartnett will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades, who is well-known for her work on Black Mirror and Sharp Objects.

The upcoming project, created by Jesse McKeown, will reunite Hartnett and Rhoades, who previously worked together on an episode of Black Mirror.

Hartnett is also slated to appear in Verity with Anne Hathaway.

Read More

Latest Headlines

David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
TV // 24 minutes ago
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
May 22 (UPI) -- The Gotham TV Awards announced Thursday that David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute Award at their June 2 ceremony.
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Waterfront," a new drama series from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson.
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 4 hours ago
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 5 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 7 hours ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
TV // 7 hours ago
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won "Survivor" Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
May 21 (UPI) -- The Chrisleys will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Lifetime, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project," the network announced Wednesday.
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
TV // 1 day ago
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
May 21 (UPI) -- Spanish-speaking soccer fans will soon be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu + Live TV as part of a new distribution deal between TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment.
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
TV // 1 day ago
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
May 21 (UPI) -- The Disney Channel announced guest voices for the upcoming season of animated series "Phineas and Ferb" include Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris and Rhys Darby.
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
May 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing "Chief of War" starring Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces the historical drama. The first two episodes arrive on the streamer Aug. 1.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release

Follow Us