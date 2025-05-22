Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series

May 22 (UPI) -- Oppenheimer actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in his small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.

Hartnett, 46, will star in a lead role in the upcoming Netflix title, which has not yet been named.

According to an official synopsis, his character is a "hard-bitten fisherman whose remote town in Newfoundland is being terrorized by a mysterious sea creature."

Production will take place in Newfoundland, and Hartnett will executive produce alongside Jessica Rhoades, who is well-known for her work on Black Mirror and Sharp Objects.

The upcoming project, created by Jesse McKeown, will reunite Hartnett and Rhoades, who previously worked together on an episode of Black Mirror.

Hartnett is also slated to appear in Verity with Anne Hathaway.