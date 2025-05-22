Trending
TV
May 22, 2025 / 11:17 AM

TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Alix Earle arrives on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, in 2024. She is set to join Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
1 of 3 | Alix Earle arrives on the red carpet at the NFL Honors event leading up to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, in 2024. She is set to join Season 34 of "Dancing with the Stars." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars.

Earle, 24, shared the news Thursday when she stopped by Good Morning America.

"I'm ready to challenge myself," she said. "I think it will be a lot of fun."

Earle is a dedicated fan of the dancing show, and she was in the audience during the 500th episode's taping.

Earle joins the previously announced celebrity star Robert Irwin. The show pairs stars and professional dancers, and each duo competes against one another.

The upcoming season does not yet have a release date, but it will air sometime this fall on ABC and Disney+. Hulu will stream the episodes the following day.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 2 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 4 hours ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
TV // 5 hours ago
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won "Survivor" Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
TV // 21 hours ago
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
May 21 (UPI) -- The Chrisleys will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Lifetime, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project," the network announced Wednesday.
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
TV // 22 hours ago
TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal
May 21 (UPI) -- Spanish-speaking soccer fans will soon be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu + Live TV as part of a new distribution deal between TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment.
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
TV // 22 hours ago
Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars
May 21 (UPI) -- The Disney Channel announced guest voices for the upcoming season of animated series "Phineas and Ferb" include Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris and Rhys Darby.
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
May 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing "Chief of War" starring Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces the historical drama. The first two episodes arrive on the streamer Aug. 1.
'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
TV // 1 day ago
'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love," which arrives on the streamer in June.
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
TV // 1 day ago
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
May 21 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Hulu series "Rivals" is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
TV // 1 day ago
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
May 21 (UPI) -- NBC's "The Voice" wrapped Season 27 with a new winner.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Scarlett Johansson, 'Eleanor' cast shine at Cannes photo call
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Netflix drops 'KPop Demon Hunters' teaser ahead of trailer release
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser
Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser

Follow Us