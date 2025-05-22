Trending
TV
May 22, 2025 / 3:49 PM

Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Josie Totah stars in "The Buccaneers" Season 2, coming June 18 to Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Josie Totah stars in "The Buccaneers" Season 2, coming June 18 to Apple TV+. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of The Buccaneers, continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.

The trailer, out Thursday, features Chappell Roan's "Good Luck Babe" playing over scenes of returning stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Christina Hendricks.

The trailer features the debut of Season 2 newcomer Leighton Meester.

The new season also stars Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida.

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths ... themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is," Apple TV+ said in a news release. "Last time we got a taste of England. This time we're in for a veritable feast."

The Buccaneers Season 2 debuts June 18.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
TV // 18 minutes ago
'Love After Lockup' teases pregnancy tests, cheating, lies
May 22 (UPI) -- We TV released a teaser for a new season of "Love After Lockup" Thursday. The show returns in August.
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
TV // 28 minutes ago
'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel
May 22 (UPI) -- The Discovery Channel announced this year's "Shark Week," its annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
David E. Kelley to receive Visionary Tribute from Gotham TV Awards
May 22 (UPI) -- The Gotham TV Awards announced Thursday that David E. Kelley will receive the Visionary Tribute Award at their June 2 ceremony.
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
TV // 2 hours ago
Josh Hartnett to face 'mysterious sea creature' in Netflix series
May 22 (UPI) -- "Oppenheimer" actor Josh Hartnett will face "a mysterious sea creature" that is wreaking havoc in a small Canadian town in an upcoming limited series.
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
TV // 3 hours ago
'Dawson's Creek' creator's 'Waterfront' premieres June 19 on Netflix
May 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "The Waterfront," a new drama series from "Dawson's Creek" creator Kevin Williamson.
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
TV // 5 hours ago
TikTok star Alix Earle joins 'DWTS' Season 34
May 22 (UPI) -- TikTok star and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Alix Earle will compete for the mirrorball trophy in the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
TV // 7 hours ago
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
May 22 (UPI) -- Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis were among the stars to attend the Season 3 photo call for the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That..."
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
TV // 8 hours ago
Zach Braff returning for 'Scrubs' reboot
May 22 (UPI) -- Zach Braff has confirmed he is returning for the upcoming reboot of his classic medical comedy, "Scrubs."
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
TV // 9 hours ago
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
May 22 (UPI) -- Kyle Fraser -- a 31-year-old attorney from Brooklyn -- won "Survivor" Season 48 in Fiji Wednesday night, taking home the $1 million cash prize.
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
TV // 1 day ago
The Chrisleys family to be subject of Lifetime docuseries
May 21 (UPI) -- The Chrisleys will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries on Lifetime, "The Untitled Chrisleys Project," the network announced Wednesday.

Trending Stories

Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Brooklyn lawyer Kyle Fraser wins 'Survivor' Season 48
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Pierce Brosnan paints on the beach in 'Four Letters of Love'
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Sarah Jessica Parker dazzles at 'Just Like That' Season 3 photo call
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Famous birthdays for May 22: Bernie Taupin, Johnny Gill
Stephanie Hsu, Annie Murphy among Tribeca Festival jurors
Stephanie Hsu, Annie Murphy among Tribeca Festival jurors

Follow Us