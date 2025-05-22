Apple TV+ returns to the 1870s in 'The Buccaneers' Season 2 trailer

May 22 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released a trailer for the upcoming second season of The Buccaneers, continuing the story of a group of young American women living in London in the 1870s.

The trailer, out Thursday, features Chappell Roan's "Good Luck Babe" playing over scenes of returning stars Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton and Christina Hendricks.

The trailer features the debut of Season 2 newcomer Leighton Meester.

The new season also stars Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Greg Wise, Jacob Ifan, Grace Ambrose and Maria Almeida.

"All of the girls have been forced to grow up and now have to fight to be heard, as they wrestle with romance, lust, jealousy, births and deaths ... themes consuming all women of any age, no matter what year it is," Apple TV+ said in a news release. "Last time we got a taste of England. This time we're in for a veritable feast."

The Buccaneers Season 2 debuts June 18.