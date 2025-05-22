'Shark Week' to begin July 20 on Discovery Channel

May 22 (UPI) -- Discovery Channel announced this year's Shark Week, an annual programming event celebrating the ocean's apex predators, will kick off July 20.

The cable network released a promo clip on Thursday revealing the 37th annual Shark Week will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on July 20, heralding a week of shark-centric programming.

This year's Shark Week will include the new special Dancing with Sharks, which is hosted by Tom Bergeron and is described as "an unprecedented underwater dance competition between expert divers and their shark partners."

"Blending skill, grace and the daring pursuit of the ultimate underwater thrill, five divers -- all trained by a world-class underwater choreographer -- will compete to show off their skills during epic underwater dances," the official synopsis reads.

A full listing of Shark Week programming will be revealed at a later date.