'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples

Netflix is teasing the upcoming season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love." Photo by Melody Timothee/Netflix

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which arrives on the streamer in June.

The show follows six queer couples who are at an impasse in their relationship when it comes to marriage.

Netflix introduced the couples Wednesday. They include AJ and Britney, Haley and Pilar, Kyle and Bridget, Mel and Marie, Dayna and Megan and Ashley and Marita.

"Over eight weeks, the couples will temporarily split up, enter into a trial marriage with someone else, and then reunite to make a life-changing decision," an official synopsis reads.

The experience will force the ultimatum receivers to "unpack the baggage that's holding them back," and the original couple will ultimately decide how to move forward.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host.