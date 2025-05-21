Trending
TV
May 21, 2025 / 11:23 AM

'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Netflix is teasing the upcoming season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love." Photo by Melody Timothee/Netflix
Netflix is teasing the upcoming season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love." Photo by Melody Timothee/Netflix

May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of The Ultimatum: Queer Love, which arrives on the streamer in June.

The show follows six queer couples who are at an impasse in their relationship when it comes to marriage.

Netflix introduced the couples Wednesday. They include AJ and Britney, Haley and Pilar, Kyle and Bridget, Mel and Marie, Dayna and Megan and Ashley and Marita.

"Over eight weeks, the couples will temporarily split up, enter into a trial marriage with someone else, and then reunite to make a life-changing decision," an official synopsis reads.

The experience will force the ultimatum receivers to "unpack the baggage that's holding them back," and the original couple will ultimately decide how to move forward.

JoAnna Garcia Swisher will host.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
TV // 1 hour ago
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
May 21 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Hulu series "Rivals" is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
May 21 (UPI) -- NBC's "The Voice" wrapped Season 27 with a new winner.
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
TV // 19 hours ago
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for Season 4 of hit series "The Bear," which finds Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew racing against the clock to keep their restaurant afloat.
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
TV // 21 hours ago
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of "Platonic," starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 6.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent Luke Brunner faces off against a new foe -- who is also an old flame -- played by Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for Season 2 of Neflix series "FUBAR."
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
May 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Wednesday" with a new featurette that introduced Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
TV // 22 hours ago
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
May 20 (UPI) -- Stephen King's iconic clown demon Pennywise stalks a Maine town during the 1960s in "It: Welcome to Derry," an "It" prequel series on HBO.
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
TV // 1 day ago
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino spoke with UPI about their new series "Motorheads," on Prime Video Tuesday, in which a group of kids grow up through their love of fixing and racing cars.
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 5 days ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
TV // 1 day ago
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise have signed on to host Sunday's National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.

Trending Stories

'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer

Follow Us