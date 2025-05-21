Trending
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner

By Jessica Inman
"The Voice" stars, left to right, Jadyn Cree, Adam David, Jaelen Johnston, Renzo and Lucia Flores-Wiseman. Photo by Griffin Nagel/NBC
May 21 (UPI) -- Editor's note: This article contains spoilers for The Voice Season 27.

NBC's The Voice wrapped Season 27 with a new winner.

Adam David, 35, earned the title Wednesday, beating out finalists Jadyn Cree, RENZO, Lucia Flores-Wiseman and Jaelen Johnston.

Michael Bublé coached the singer-songwriter after hearing him sing "Baby, I Love Your Way" by Peter Frampton.

The duo sang "The Weight" together on the live finale.

A post shared to the singing competition show's official Instagram account shows David beaming as he holds his award.

"Couldn't have happened to a aa better guy," Bublé commented. "Looks good on you dude."

David's path to Wednesday's win included recovery from addiction, a press release states.

"Now five years clean, he credits music as a steady anchor in his life, helping him process emotions and maintain stability," a synopsis reads. "David is deeply committed to performing at rehabilitation centers each week, using his own experiences and music to inspire others in recovery."

The upcoming season will feature coaches Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan and Snoop Dogg, and will air in September.

