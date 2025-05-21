Trending
TV
May 21, 2025 / 10:11 AM

Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
David Tennant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 16. He stars in "Rivals." Season 2 is now filming. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI
1 of 4 | David Tennant attends the EE BAFTA Film Awards on February 16. He stars in "Rivals." Season 2 is now filming. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Hulu series Rivals is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.

"Back on set and ready for more action," a social media post reads.

The period comedy follows infotainment journalist Declan O'Hara (Aidan Turner) in 1980s England as he navigates a rivalry with Tony (David Tennant).

"Careers, marriages and reputations hang in the balance as personal and professional lives collide in a world where secrets can't stay hidden for long," an official synopsis reads.

Jilly Cooper's 1988 novel serves as the inspiration for the series, which also stars Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
May 21 (UPI) -- NBC's "The Voice" wrapped Season 27 with a new winner.
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
TV // 17 hours ago
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for Season 4 of hit series "The Bear," which finds Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew racing against the clock to keep their restaurant afloat.
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
TV // 20 hours ago
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of "Platonic," starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 6.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
TV // 20 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent Luke Brunner faces off against a new foe -- who is also an old flame -- played by Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for Season 2 of Neflix series "FUBAR."
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
TV // 20 hours ago
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
May 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Wednesday" with a new featurette that introduced Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
TV // 21 hours ago
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
May 20 (UPI) -- Stephen King's iconic clown demon Pennywise stalks a Maine town during the 1960s in "It: Welcome to Derry," an "It" prequel series on HBO.
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
TV // 1 day ago
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino spoke with UPI about their new series "Motorheads," on Prime Video Tuesday, in which a group of kids grow up through their love of fixing and racing cars.
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 5 days ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
TV // 1 day ago
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise have signed on to host Sunday's National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
TV // 1 day ago
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball," a revival of the Cartoon Network animated series "The Amazing World of Gumball."

Trending Stories

'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
'Zootopia 2' teaser shows Ke Huy Quan's character on the run
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
Meghan Markle shares collage on 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares collage on 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry

Follow Us