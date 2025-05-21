Trending
May 21, 2025 / 12:03 PM

Jason Momoa faces battle in 'Chief of War' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Jason Momoa's "Chief of War" arrives on Apple TV+ Aug. 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Jason Momoa's "Chief of War" arrives on Apple TV+ Aug. 1. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Chief of War starring Jason Momoa, who also writes and executive produces the historical drama.

"Set amidst the beautiful backdrop of the islands of Hawai'i, the nine-episode series, based on true events, follows warrior Ka'iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century," an official synopsis reads.

"Are you still the chief who desires peace over war?" asks Ka'ahumanu (Luciane Buchanan) in the teaser released Wednesday.

"Not today," he says.

Temuera Morrison, Te Ao o Hinepehinga, Cliff Curtis, Kaina Makua, Moses Goods, Siua Ikale'o, Brandon Finn, James Udom, Mainei Kinimaka, Te Kohe Tuhaka and Benjamin Hoetjes also star.

The first pair of episodes arrive on the streamer Aug. 1, with weekly shows arriving after that.

Jason Momoa's career: epic action roles and red carpets

Jason Momoa (C), a cast member in "Conan the Barbarian," attends the premiere of the film with his girlfriend at the time, actress Lisa Bonet (R), and her daughter with Lenny Kravitz, actress Zoe Kravitz, at the Regal Theatre in Los Angeles on August 11, 2011. Bonet and Momoa have two children together, daughter Lola Iolani and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
TV // 2 hours ago
'Ultimatum: Queer Love' returns in June with six new couples
May 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing the sophomore season of "The Ultimatum: Queer Love," which arrives on the streamer in June.
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
TV // 3 hours ago
Hulu comedy 'Rivals' Season 2 begins filming
May 21 (UPI) -- Season 2 of Hulu series "Rivals" is now filming, the streamer announced Wednesday.
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
TV // 4 hours ago
'The Voice' crowns Season 27 winner
May 21 (UPI) -- NBC's "The Voice" wrapped Season 27 with a new winner.
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for Season 4 of hit series "The Bear," which finds Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew racing against the clock to keep their restaurant afloat.
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
TV // 23 hours ago
'Platonic' Season 2 gets teaser, August premiere date
May 20 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is teasing Season 2 of "Platonic," starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, which arrives on the streamer Aug. 6.
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
TV // 23 hours ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carrie-Anne Moss get close in 'FUBAR' Season 2 trailer
May 20 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent Luke Brunner faces off against a new foe -- who is also an old flame -- played by Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for Season 2 of Neflix series "FUBAR."
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
TV // 1 day ago
'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama
May 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of "Wednesday" with a new featurette that introduced Joanna Lumley as Grandmama.
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
TV // 1 day ago
Pennywise returns in teaser for HBO's 'It: Welcome to Derry'
May 20 (UPI) -- Stephen King's iconic clown demon Pennywise stalks a Maine town during the 1960s in "It: Welcome to Derry," an "It" prequel series on HBO.
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
TV // 1 day ago
Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars
LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino spoke with UPI about their new series "Motorheads," on Prime Video Tuesday, in which a group of kids grow up through their love of fixing and racing cars.
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 5 days ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.

