TelevisaUnivision, Disney Entertainment partner for distribution deal

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the FIFA World Cup trophy after the FIFA World Cup Final at Lusail Stadium in 2022. The upcoming World Cup will be available to watch on Hulu. File Photo by Chris Brunskill/UPI | License Photo

May 21 (UPI) -- Spanish-speaking soccer fans will soon be able to watch the FIFA Club World Cup on Hulu + Live TV as part of a new distribution deal between TelevisaUnivision and Disney Entertainment.

Beginning June 3, Univision, UniMas, TUDN and Galavision will stream on Hulu + Live TV. N+FORO, TLNovelas, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Telehit and Telehit Music will soon become available to add.

ViX subscribers in Mexico will also gain access to Disney+ starting in June, a press release said.

The TelevisaUnivision president of streaming and digital, Rafael Urbina, said he was "thrilled" about the new agreement.

"TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of Spanish-language content in the world, and this deal underscores two critically important elements: our portfolio is a main anchor for any pay TV distributor -- without TelevisaUnivision, there is no complete pay-TV offering; and our direct-to-consumer business continues to break boundaries as ViX further strengthens its powerful connection to Hispanics around the world," he said in a statement.