May 21, 2025 / 1:52 PM

Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming among 'Phineas and Ferb' guest stars

By Ben Hooper
Michael Bublé will guest star on the upcoming fifth season of the Disney Channel series "Phineas and Ferb." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Michael Bublé will guest star on the upcoming fifth season of the Disney Channel series "Phineas and Ferb." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

May 21 (UPI) -- The Disney Channel announced guest voices for the upcoming season of animated series Phineas and Ferb include Michael Bublé, Alan Cumming, Lake Bell, John Stamos, Leslie Jones, Anna Faris and Rhys Darby.

The fifth season of the series, the first batch of new episodes since Season 4 concluded in 2013, premieres June 5 on the Disney Channel and will be available to stream the next day on Disney+.

Guest actors appearing in the upcoming season include Brendan Hunt, Bublé, Cumming, Bell, Stamos, Jones, Faris, Cristo Fernández, Megan Rapinoe, Meghan Trainor, Jonathan Banks, Darby and Ruth Negga.

The new season of Phineas and Ferb also features returning stars Vincent Martella, David Errigo Jr., Ashley Tisdale, Dan Povenmire, Alyson Stoner, Dee Bradley Baker, Caroline Rhea and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh.

An animated music video, "Summer is Starting Right Now," was released Thursday by the DisneyMusicVEVO account on YouTube.

The series originally aired from 2007 to 2013. A TV film, Phineas and Ferb: Across the 2nd Dimension, aired in 2011, and a second film, Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe, premiered on Disney+ in 2020.

