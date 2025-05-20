Trending
May 20, 2025 / 1:18 PM

'Wednesday' Season 2 featurette spotlights Pugsley, Grandmama

By Jessica Inman
Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday" Season 2. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 20 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Season 2 of Wednesday with a new featurette.

"For me, it was enjoyable just because I love the cast," said executive producer and director Tim Burton in the clip released Tuesday. "And this year we bring the family to Nevermore."

The upcoming season will explore the Addams family dynamics, said co-creator and showrunner Alfred Gough.

In Season 2, Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) returns to Nevermore, the school for misfits and outcasts. This year she is accompanied by brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez), which she is not thrilled about.

"Poor Pugsley, he's kind of an outcast among outcasts this season," Burton says in the featurette. "Isaac did a really beautiful job of capturing the pathos of Pugsley."

The siblings' parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams, portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzman, respectively, also spend more time at Nevermore.

In addition, Morticia's mother, Hester Frump (Joanna Lumley), joins the story in Season 2.

The featurette shows Wednesday overjoyed to see Hester, whom she calls Grandmama.

"There's always something thrilling about working for Tim Burton," Lumley said.

Wednesday Season 2 arrives on Netflix in two parts. The first begins streaming Aug. 6, while the second premieres Sept. 3.

Jenna Ortega attends the premiere of "Pete's Dragon" in Los Angeles on August 8, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

