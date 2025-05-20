Trending
TV
May 20, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino: 'Motorheads' characters mature by repairing cars

By Fred Topel
Share with X
Ryan Phillippe stars in "Motorheads," on Prime Video Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Prime
1 of 5 | Ryan Phillippe stars in "Motorheads," on Prime Video Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Prime

LOS ANGELES, May 20 (UPI) -- Ryan Phillippe and Michael Cimino say their new show, Motorheads, premiering Tuesday on Prime Video, shows teenagers maturing through working on cars.

Phillippe, 50, plays Logan Maddox, a mechanic whose sister, Samantha (Nathalie Torres), moves back to their hometown with her two children, daughter Caitlyn (Melissa Collazo) and son Zac (Cimino). Logan lets Zac and his friends use his shop to fix up their cars, but can't stop them from racing against their classmates.

In a recent Zoom interview with UPI, Phillippe and Cimino agreed that auto work and other crafts teach valuable skills and lessons.

"It requires commitment and patience," Phillippe said. "Any time kids have a project that means something, that they're passionate about, is a good point of focus."

For Phillippe, prior to acting, that focus was Tae Kwon Do and Aikido, which he still practices.

"When I was very young and I got into martial arts, that taught me a lot of discipline and focus," he said.

Cimino, 25, added that the process of maturing also requires making mistakes from which one can learn, something Zac does. Cimino previously played high schoolers in the series Love, Victor and Never Have I Ever, and in films like Senior Year.

"The way he's learning how to express himself is through racing and honestly, through making those mistakes and hanging out with the wrong people," Cimino said. "Zac is very much trying to find his own path and forge his way."

Cimino and his character share an interest in cars. The week of his interview, Cimino had completed an auto project of his own.

"I have two Miatas and there was one I was working on this week," he said. "I was changing the brakes and upgrading it and I just got it running again."

Cimino praised the Mazda Miata's weight distribution, which he said makes it more maneuverable than other models.

"I think there's something fun about driving a slow car fast," he said. "You don't need a really fast car to enjoy ripping through the canyons."

The actors also appreciate how Motorheads shows how the characters improve with practice. Cimino believes in the rule, popularized by Malcolm Gladwell, that mastery takes thousands of hours of experience.

"I still take acting class," Cimino said. "I really find it interesting to work with people like Ryan or people that just have way more experience than me. I feel like I learned so much from that."

Phillippe agreed with that lesson. He was a teenager when he debuted on the soap opera One Life to Live in 1993, and appeared in movies from Crimson Tide and Crash to Gosford Park and Macgruber in his 20s and 30s.

"Natural talent will only take you so far," Phillippe said. "Everything has to be honed and it has to be cultivated from that point."

When it came to driving on Motorheads, Cimino let the stunt drivers handle the scenes. Though Cimino obtained a Level 2 stunt driving certification, he understood the production not allowing its lead actors behind the wheel.

"With insurance and everything like that, realistically it's more wise to let someone else drive," Cimino said. "I'm hoping for the day that I can really hop behind the wheel and show my stuff."

Cimino was allowed to drive Dottie, a training vehicle the characters practice on in a junkyard.

"When I was driving it, we had a bunch of cameras strapped to it so like you better drive carefully," Cimino said. "Like, don't crash this car now because there's a bunch of cameras on it. So I had to drive it very slowly."

Having been a part of teen ensembles like Cruel Intentions and I Know What You Did Last Summer, Phillippe enjoyed his new role as a mentor.

"I felt a little bit like Yoda on set sometimes," he joked. "It's a great group of kids. It's infectious to be around that kind of energy. I like to share whatever I can in regards to my experience to help them with where they're headed. So it's a really nice position to be in."

Those two Phillippe movies in particular have been revived with new casts: Prime Video produced a Cruel Intentions series last year and a new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie opens this summer.

Jennifer Love Hewitt reprises her role from the original I Know What You Did Last Summer, in which Phillippe's character did not survive.

"It certainly makes me feel a little bit like a dinosaur, the fact that they're remaking so many projects that I've been in," Phillippe said. "It's certainly a compliment for the originals that we made and I'm curious to see what the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie is like. It's always fun to see who they cast and which direction they go to modernize."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 4 days ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
TV // 9 hours ago
Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise to host National Memorial Day Concert in D.C.
May 19 (UPI) -- Actors Joe Mantegna and Gary Sinise have signed on to host Sunday's National Memorial Day Concert in Washington, D.C.
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
TV // 13 hours ago
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball," a revival of the Cartoon Network animated series "The Amazing World of Gumball."
Comedian Mike Birbiglia muses about family in 'The Good Life' trailer
TV // 13 hours ago
Comedian Mike Birbiglia muses about family in 'The Good Life' trailer
May 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Mike Birbiglia's new stand-up comedy special, "The Good Life," which debuts on the streaming service May 26.
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
TV // 15 hours ago
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
May 19 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" is moving its library of episodes to Netflix. Season 56 will air simultaneously on the streamer and on PBS and PBS Kids, the show announced Monday.
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
TV // 20 hours ago
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
May 19 (UPI) -- "American Idol" named its Season 23 winner following performances by finalists Jamal Roberts, John Foster and Breanna Nix.
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
TV // 1 day ago
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
May 18 (UPI) -- Six-time Emmy-winner Stanley Tucci told UPI his cooking and travel shows have opened up his world and changed his life.
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
TV // 1 day ago
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
NEW YORK, May 18 (UPI) -- Mandeep Dhillon told UPI Seraphina Harrigan, the character she plays on "MobLand," has no trouble standing up to the formidable gangsters in her family.
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
May 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Scarlett Johansson guest hosted the milestone 50th season of NBC's sketch-comedy series, "Saturday Night Live," this weekend.
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
May 17 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon's horror-comedy, "The Bondsman," has been canceled after one season.

Trending Stories

Meghan Markle shares collage on 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry
Meghan Markle shares collage on 7th wedding anniversary with Prince Harry
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
Dan Trachtenberg's animated 'Predator: Killer of Killers' gets trailer
Dan Trachtenberg's animated 'Predator: Killer of Killers' gets trailer
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner

Follow Us