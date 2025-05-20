May 20 (UPI) -- Arnold Schwarzenegger's CIA agent Luke Brunner faces off against a new foe -- who is also an old flame -- played by Carrie-Anne Moss in the trailer for Season 2 of Neflix series FUBAR.

The trailer, released Tuesday, finds Brunner and his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro), in witness protection with the rest of their team after their cover identities were blown at the end of Season 1.

The team is called back into action by the mysterious appearance of German spy Greta Nelso (Moss), who is a suspected terrorist and has a complicated romantic history with Brunner.

"Season 2 is bananas," series creator Nick Santora told Netflix's Tudum after Season 2 was announced in 2023. "We're coming up with some real fun surprises for FUBAR fans in Season 2, for sure."

The series also stars Travis Van Winkle, Fortune Feimster, Milan Carter, Scott Thompson, Fabiana Udenio, Andy Buckley, Jay Baruchel, Adam Pally, Tom Arnold, Aparna Brielle and Barbara Eve Harris.

FUBAR Season 2 debuts June 12 on Netflix.

