Chef Carmy races against the clock in 'The Bear' Season 4 trailer

By Ben Hooper
Jeremy Allen White stars in Season 4 of "The Bear," which premieres June 25 on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Jeremy Allen White stars in Season 4 of "The Bear," which premieres June 25 on Hulu. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

May 20 (UPI) -- FX released a trailer for Season 4 of hit series The Bear, which finds Chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his crew racing against the clock to keep their restaurant afloat.

The trailer, released Tuesday, sees Carmy, Chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) and Richard "Richie" Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) getting an ultimatum from Uncle Jimmy (Oliver Platt) in the form of a countdown clock.

"The clock is telling you how much money we have left," Jimmy says in the trailer. "When that shows zero, this restaurant needs to cease operations."

The series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

The trailer also features a glimpse of Jamie Lee Curtis, who plays Carmy's estranged mother in the series.

"With new challenges around every corner, the team must adapt, adjust and overcome," the season's official synopsis reads. "This season, the pursuit of excellence isn't just about getting better -- it's about deciding what's worth holding on to."

Season 4 of The Bear premieres June 25 on Hulu.

Jean Smart holds her Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Hacks" backstage during the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

