May 19, 2025 / 3:53 PM

'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut

By Jessica Inman
May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the Amazing World of Gumball revival, called The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

The trailer released Monday shows Gumball (Alkaio Thiele) waking up beneath layers of dust and apparent ash with his alarm clock is blaring.

"What is going on Darwin?" he asks.

Darwin (Hero Hunter) responds from inside a nightstand fish bowl that they are seven years late for school.

"Whether he's battling an evil fast food empire, facing off against a sentient AI in love with his mom, or trying to stop Banana Joe from wearing pants -- Gumball drags Darwin, Anais and the rest of Elmore along for the ride," an official synopsis reads.

Kinza Syed Khan, Teresa Gallagher and Dan Russell will portray Anais, Nicole and Richard, respectively.

Ben Bocquelet is among the executive producers. Bocquelet created the original series, which aired for six seasons from 2011 to 2019.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is slated to stream on Hulu and Hulu with Disney+. Globally, the show will air on Cartoon Network.

