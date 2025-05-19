May 19 (UPI) -- American Idol has named its Season 23 winner.

Jamal Roberts, 27, earned the title during the season finale, which aired Sunday on ABC. The other finalists were John Foster and Breanna Nix.

"I'm still trying to process this," Roberts wrote on Instagram Monday. "God is so good. From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol. This journey has been bigger than me, and I'm so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream."

Season 23 marked Roberts' third audition for the show.

"I didn't get defeated," he told Billboard. "I never gave up. I took the no. I've always been able to take constructive criticism and use it for my gain and try again. This has always been me."

Roberts teaches physical education and hails from Mississippi. He has three daughters -- Harmoni, Lyrik and a newborn, Gianna Grace Roberts.

"Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work and heart, anything is possible," he continued on Instagram. "To my city, my family and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory. Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story. But this isn't the end.... It's just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart... Thank you! None of this happens without y'all."

Good Charlotte, Jessica Simspon and Jelly Roll were among the stars who performed during the season finale.

Carrie Underwood, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan served as judges.