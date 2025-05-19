Trending
TV
May 19, 2025 / 1:42 PM

'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Sesame Street" lands on Netflix in 2025. Photo courtesy of Netflix
"Sesame Street" lands on Netflix in 2025. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 19 (UPI) -- Sesame Street is moving its library of episodes to Netflix. Season 56 will air simultaneously on the streamer and on PBS and PBS Kids, the show announced Monday.

"The support of Netflix, PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," a post on the show's official Instagram page reads.

Season 56 episodes will span 11 minutes, focusing on one character's story, Netflix says. The move will enable "even more character-driven humor and heart," according to an official synopsis.

The upcoming season, which doesn't yet have an official release date, will revisit Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Food Truck.

"Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby's Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures," the synopsis states.

Netflix also promoted its new addition with a short clip that shows Cookie Monster gobbling up the "N" from Netflix.

Elmo commented on the post, writing, "Hi new friends! Elmo is Elmo! And Elmo is so excited to welcome you to Sesame Street!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
TV // 5 hours ago
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
May 19 (UPI) -- "American Idol" named its Season 23 winner following performances by finalists Jamal Roberts, John Foster and Breanna Nix.
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
TV // 19 hours ago
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
May 18 (UPI) -- Six-time Emmy-winner Stanley Tucci told UPI his cooking and travel shows have opened up his world and changed his life.
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
TV // 22 hours ago
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
NEW YORK, May 18 (UPI) -- Mandeep Dhillon told UPI Seraphina Harrigan, the character she plays on "MobLand," has no trouble standing up to the formidable gangsters in her family.
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
May 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Scarlett Johansson guest hosted the milestone 50th season of NBC's sketch-comedy series, "Saturday Night Live," this weekend.
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
TV // 1 day ago
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
May 17 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon's horror-comedy, "The Bondsman," has been canceled after one season.
Frankie Muniz celebrates wrap of 'Malcolm in the Middle' re-boot
TV // 2 days ago
Frankie Muniz celebrates wrap of 'Malcolm in the Middle' re-boot
May 17 (UPI) -- Former child star Frankie Muniz is celebrating the filming of the reboot of his classic sitcom, "Malcolm in the Middle."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
TV // 3 days ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
May 16 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" will conclude with Season 5 after a major character's death in the Season 4 finale, which premiered at midnight Friday. Shameik Moore joins the Season 5 cast.
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
TV // 3 days ago
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
May 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to host the CBS special, "The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition."
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
TV // 3 days ago
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
May 16 (UPI) -- George Clooney's "Good Night, and Good Luck" play, an ode to old-school, broadcast journalism, is set to air on CNN.
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
TV // 3 days ago
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- "Succession," "Big Little Lies" and "True Blood" alum Alexander Skarsgard told UPI he had no trouble relating to the partly organic, titular security unit cyborg he plays in "Murderbot."

Trending Stories

Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' tops North American box office with $51M
Famous birthdays for May 18: George Strait, Ai Weiwei
Famous birthdays for May 18: George Strait, Ai Weiwei
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad
Mariska Hargitay shares in documentary that Mickey Hargitay isn't her biological dad

Follow Us