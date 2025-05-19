'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes

"Sesame Street" lands on Netflix in 2025. Photo courtesy of Netflix

May 19 (UPI) -- Sesame Street is moving its library of episodes to Netflix. Season 56 will air simultaneously on the streamer and on PBS and PBS Kids, the show announced Monday.

"The support of Netflix, PBS and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting serve as a unique public-private partnership to enable Sesame Street to continue to help children everywhere grow smarter, stronger, and kinder," a post on the show's official Instagram page reads.

Season 56 episodes will span 11 minutes, focusing on one character's story, Netflix says. The move will enable "even more character-driven humor and heart," according to an official synopsis.

The upcoming season, which doesn't yet have an official release date, will revisit Elmo's World and Cookie Monster's Food Truck.

"Expect new ways to play along as Cookie Monster opens his very own Cookie Cart on Sesame Street, and explore Abby's Fairy Garden, a home to surprising and delightful magical creatures," the synopsis states.

Netflix also promoted its new addition with a short clip that shows Cookie Monster gobbling up the "N" from Netflix.

Elmo commented on the post, writing, "Hi new friends! Elmo is Elmo! And Elmo is so excited to welcome you to Sesame Street!"