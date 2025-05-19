Trending
May 19, 2025 / 3:41 PM

Comedian Mike Birbiglia muses about family in 'The Good Life' trailer

By Ben Hooper
Comedian Mike Birbiglia's fourth Netflix stand-up special, "The Good Life," starts streaming May 26. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI
May 19 (UPI) -- Netflix released a trailer for Mike Birbiglia's new stand-up comedy special, The Good Life, which debuts on the streaming service May 26.

The trailer, released Monday, finds the comedian musing about how his father, a doctor, earned a law degree "in his free time."

"That's how much he didn't want to be a dad," Birbiglia quips.

The Good Life marks Birbiglia's fourth Netflix comedy special.

"Drugs. Marriage. Kids' parties. Mike Birbiglia reevaluates life as a son -- and as a father -- in this hilarious and deeply personal comedy special," the official synopsis reads.

'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
TV // 1 hour ago
'Amazing World of Gumball' revival gets teaser prior to Hulu debut
May 19 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing "The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball," a revival of the Cartoon Network animated series "The Amazing World of Gumball."
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
TV // 3 hours ago
'Sesame Street' moves to Netflix for new season, previous episodes
May 19 (UPI) -- "Sesame Street" is moving its library of episodes to Netflix. Season 56 will air simultaneously on the streamer and on PBS and PBS Kids, the show announced Monday.
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
TV // 8 hours ago
'American Idol' crowns its Season 23 winner
May 19 (UPI) -- "American Idol" named its Season 23 winner following performances by finalists Jamal Roberts, John Foster and Breanna Nix.
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
TV // 22 hours ago
Stanley Tucci hopes new Italian food show offers viewers escapism, inspiration
May 18 (UPI) -- Six-time Emmy-winner Stanley Tucci told UPI his cooking and travel shows have opened up his world and changed his life.
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
TV // 1 day ago
Mandeep Dhillon: Seraphina on 'MobLand' is a boss in every single aspect
NEW YORK, May 18 (UPI) -- Mandeep Dhillon told UPI Seraphina Harrigan, the character she plays on "MobLand," has no trouble standing up to the formidable gangsters in her family.
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
TV // 1 day ago
'SNL' Season 50 closes out with Scarlett Johansson, Trump Middle East tour parody
May 18 (UPI) -- Oscar-winning actress Scarlett Johansson guest hosted the milestone 50th season of NBC's sketch-comedy series, "Saturday Night Live," this weekend.
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
TV // 2 days ago
No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'
May 17 (UPI) -- Kevin Bacon's horror-comedy, "The Bondsman," has been canceled after one season.
Frankie Muniz celebrates wrap of 'Malcolm in the Middle' re-boot
TV // 2 days ago
Frankie Muniz celebrates wrap of 'Malcolm in the Middle' re-boot
May 17 (UPI) -- Former child star Frankie Muniz is celebrating the filming of the reboot of his classic sitcom, "Malcolm in the Middle."
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
TV // 3 days ago
'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death
May 16 (UPI) -- "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" will conclude with Season 5 after a major character's death in the Season 4 finale, which premiered at midnight Friday. Shameik Moore joins the Season 5 cast.
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
TV // 3 days ago
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
May 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to host the CBS special, "The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition."

