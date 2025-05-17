No Season 2 for Kevin Bacon's 'Bondsman'

May 17 (UPI) -- Tremors and Hollow Man star Kevin Bacon's new horror-comedy, The Bondsman, has been canceled after one season.

Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Friday.

"This outlandish idea of becoming a bondsman, a bounty hunter for the devil and sending demons back, was so crazy," Bacon told UPI ahead of the eight-episode series' premiere on Prime Video last month.

"And, yet, the show has these very kind of grounded, regular scenes between regular family members," he added.

Kevin Bacon turns 60: A look back