May 17 (UPI) -- Former child star Frankie Muniz is celebrating the filming of the Disney+ reboot of his classic sitcom, Malcolm in the Middle.

Co-starring Bryan Cranston and Jane Kaczmarek, the show initially ran from 2000 to 2006.

"Just wrapped filming the Malcolm in the Middle re-boot, and man, I'm still reeling. This experience was straight-up incredible -- like stepping back into Malcolm's wild world but with all the love and chaos cranked to 11," Muniz, 39, wrote on X Friday.

"Reuniting with the cast, getting to know some new characters, laughing till it hurt, and making new memories on set felt like a dream I didn't want to wake up from," he added. "It went by so fast, like a blur of perfect moments. I wish it could go on forever. I'm so happy to have gotten the chance to relive being on this show with a greater appreciation of what we were making knowing how many people around the world truly love Malcolm and his family."

The new series picks up as parents Hal and Lois plan a celebration commemorating their 40th wedding anniversary.

Muniz reprises his role as Malcolm, while Christopher Masterson and Justin Berfield are back as Malcolm's brothers Francis and Reese.

Muniz also has a daughter, played by Keeley Karsten, in the new episodes.

No premiere date has been announced yet.

