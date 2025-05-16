Trending
TV
May 16, 2025 / 12:02 PM

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' to end with Season 5 after major Season 4 death

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
Patina Miller arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York premiere in 2021. Season 5 will be the final chapter of the series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Patina Miller arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York premiere in 2021. Season 5 will be the final chapter of the series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 16 (UPI) -- Power Book III: Raising Kanan will conclude with Season 5 after a major character's death in the Season 4 finale, which premiered at midnight Friday.

*SPOILERS AHEAD*

The final episode of the penultimate chapter saw Kanan, portrayed by MeKai Curtis, kill his mother, Raquel "Raq" Thomas (Patina Miller), after an uneasy relationship throughout the the show.

Kanan apparently believed Raq was responsible for the deaths of his best friend and girlfriend, portrayed by Antonio Ortiz and Aliyah Turner, respectively.

Miller took to Instagram to warn fans not to go online until they saw the episode.

In an interview with Deadline, she discussed what the role meant to her.

"I loved (playing Raq), it's been the role of a lifetime," she said. "I have loved playing this character. I have loved being able to shape her and do all of the things an actor wants to do with a character. To tell a story from Season 1 all the way to Season 4 -- not many actors get that opportunity in shows these days."

"It was a luxury to be part of a long-running show. I've been fortunate and blessed to bring my skill, if you will, and all of the things that I like to bring to my work, to this character, and I've worked incredibly hard," she added. "I'm incredibly proud of the work, working with this group, the cast and the crew. It's really one of my favorite shows I've ever had the opportunity to work on, and one of my favorite experiences."

Miller's death was accompanied by the introduction of a new character, Branford "Breeze" Frady, portrayed by Shameik Moore. Moore joins the Season 5 cast as a series regular, Starz confirmed in a press release.

"I jumped into a story that is already alive with such strong characters, but it was a fun challenge to find Breeze's unique identity," Moore said in a statement. "And I can't wait for fans to see how Breeze will shift dynamics in the story. It's gonna be a wild ride."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
TV // 4 hours ago
Cedric the Entertainer to host 'Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition'
May 16 (UPI) -- Comedian Cedric the Entertainer has signed on to host the CBS special, "The Greatest @Home Videos: Memorial Day Edition."
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
TV // 5 hours ago
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
May 16 (UPI) -- George Clooney's "Good Night, and Good Luck" play, an ode to old-school, broadcast journalism, is set to air on CNN.
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
TV // 7 hours ago
Alexander Skarsgard relates to the socially awkward cyborg in 'Murderbot'
NEW YORK, May 15 (UPI) -- "Succession," "Big Little Lies" and "True Blood" alum Alexander Skarsgard told UPI he had no trouble relating to the partly organic, titular security unit cyborg he plays in "Murderbot."
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
TV // 14 hours ago
Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism
LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman spoke to UPI about their roles in the latest episodes of "Hacks" Season 4, on Max Thursdays, and how they address Hollywood sexism.
Korean romantic drama 'Tastefully Yours' hits top Netflix global charts
TV // 17 hours ago
Korean romantic drama 'Tastefully Yours' hits top Netflix global charts
May 15 (UPI) -- The food-themed romantic drama South Korean series "Tastefully Yours" has entered the Netflix global charts upon its debut Monday, according to streaming data-tracking firm Flixpatrol.
Tyla to host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in June
TV // 20 hours ago
Tyla to host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in June
May 15 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Grammy-winning recording artist Tyla will host this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on June 21.
Mark Ruffalo investigates home invasions in 'Task' teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo investigates home invasions in 'Task' teaser
May 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing "Task," a new drama series from "Mare of Easttown" writer and producer Brad Inglesby and starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.
Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
TV // 22 hours ago
Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
May 15 (UPI) -- Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an Instagram video Thursday introducing Ryan Kiera Armstrong, the star of Hulu's "Buffy, the Vampire Slayer" revival. Gellar will co-star and produce.
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 to premiere July 17
TV // 22 hours ago
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 to premiere July 17
May 15 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 will begin streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 17, the streamer announced Thursday.
'Landman' to be honored at ATX TV Festival
TV // 22 hours ago
'Landman' to be honored at ATX TV Festival
May 15 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival announced Thursday that "Landman" will receive the Texas Made Award during the event, which starts May 29 and winds down June 2.

Trending Stories

Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
Sarah Michelle Gellar introduces 'Buffy' revival's new slayer
Salma Hayek says she 'tried to get out of' SI swimsuit issue shoot
Salma Hayek says she 'tried to get out of' SI swimsuit issue shoot
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards
Benson Boone, Lainey Wilson to perform at American Music Awards
'Bring Her Back' trailer teases Sally Hawkins' dark secret
'Bring Her Back' trailer teases Sally Hawkins' dark secret

Follow Us