George Clooney's 'Good Night' play, an ode to broadcast journalism, to air on CNN

May 16 (UPI) -- George Clooney's Good Night, and Good Luck play, an ode to old-school, broadcast journalism, is set to air on CNN.

The penultimate performance of the five-time,Tony-nominated show is to air live from Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre on June 7 across the platforms CNN, CNN International and stream on CNN.com.

"I can't tell you how exciting it is to do something that's never been done," Clooney said in a press release Thursday.

"CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up everyone."

Clooney plays CBS News legend and free-press champion Edward R. Murrow, who was known for his showdowns with U.S. Sen. Joseph McCarthy, who accused -- many times falsely -- high-profile people of being communists or under Soviet influence in the 1940s and '50s.

The fact-based play is an adaptation of Clooney's 2005 film of the same name.

