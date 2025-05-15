1 of 5 | "Task" airs on Max in September. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery

May 15 (UPI) -- HBO Max is previewing the drama series Task, starring Mark Ruffalo and Tom Pelphrey.

The series, which is due in September, is created by Brad Ingelsby, a writer and producer known for his work on Mare of Easttown.

A teaser trailer released Thursday shows Ruffalo getting assigned to lead the task force that is investigating "a spate of home invasions."

Pelphrey (Ozark) is the "unsuspecting family man" behind the robberies, according to a press release.

Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley, Thuso Mbedu, Fabien Frankel, Alison Oliver, Raul Castillo, Silvia Dionicio, Phoebe Fox and Martha Plimpton also star.

