'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 3 to premiere July 17

1 of 3 | "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" Season 3 premieres with two episodes July 17. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

May 15 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 will begin streaming on Paramount+ beginning July 17, the streamer announced Thursday.

The series will release new shows on Thursdays through Sept. 11, a press release states. Season 4 is now filming.

Anson Mount returns as Captain Pike, who helms the U.S.S. Enterprise.

"New life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters' grit and resolve," an official synopsis reads. "An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, Season 3 takes characters both new and beloved to new heights, and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery."

A previously released teaser shows cast members traveling through space and battling monsters.

In addition to Mount, Rebecca Romijn, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Christina Chong, Celia Rose Gooding, Melissa Navia, Babs Olusanmokun, Martin Quinn, Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O'Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano, Carol Kande and Paul Wesley star.