May 15, 2025 / 1:45 PM

'Landman' to be honored at ATX TV Festival

By Jessica Inman
Billy Bob Thornton attends the premiere of "Landman" on November 12. The show will receive special recognition for its Texas ties during the upcoming ATX TV Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Billy Bob Thornton attends the premiere of "Landman" on November 12. The show will receive special recognition for its Texas ties during the upcoming ATX TV Festival. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 15 (UPI) -- The ATX TV Festival announced Thursday that Landman will receive special recognition during the event, which starts May 29 and winds down June 2.

The show, which was created by Christian Wallace and Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and stars Billy Bob Thornton, will be honored with the Texas Made Award.

The series is filmed in the Fort Worth area and "is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and billionaires in the world of oil," according to an official press release.

"The Texas Made Award celebrates individuals and productions with Texas ties who are creating professional opportunities for the creative community with the state, and bolstering Texas a creative and cultural center through their work," the release states.

The show takes its inspiration from a podcast that Wallace hosts, titled Boomtown.

"Y'all, we are so excited to be bestowing our first-ever Texas Made Award, presented with Media for Texas upon Landman," a post on the ATX TV Festival official Instagram account reads.

The award will be presented to Wallace, Thornton and Jacob Lofland.

The festival celebrates the past and future of television.

12 photos of the 'Landman' cast

Billy Bob Thornton attends the premiere of "Landman" in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

