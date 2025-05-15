Trending
May 15, 2025 / 7:10 PM

Korean romantic drama 'Tastefully Yours' hits top Netflix global charts

By Tae-gyu Kim
"Tastefully Yours" entered the Netflix global charts upon its debut Monday. Screenshot from Netflix K-Content/Youtube
May 15 (UPI) -- The South Korean series Tastefully Yours has entered the Netflix global charts upon its debut Monday, according to streaming data-tracking firm Flixpatrol.

The food-themed romantic drama premiered at No. 6 and rose to second place on Tuesday, just four points behind The Royals, an Indian production.

It topped the list in 23 countries, including Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. In the United States, it appeared in the fifth spot Monday, before dropping to seventh the next day.

Tastefully Yours tells a passionate kitchen story of growth and romance between the second-generation heir of a conglomerate and a stubborn chef.

The woman chef runs a one-table, sign-less restaurant in Jeonju, a small city located some 140 miles south of Seoul.

Only two episodes of the 10-part TV show, which was directed by Park Dan-hee, have been released so far. The remainder will air every Monday and Tuesday.

"What I considered most important in the work was the quality of the food ingredients," director Park told a press meeting earlier this month in Seoul.

"I would be grateful if viewers could pay attention to how the people who gather in this space grow, come to love one another, and how the characters change over time," he added.

The drama's cast is made up mostly of South Korean performers, with actor Kang Ha-neul and actress Ko Min-si in the title roles.

Tastefully Yours is not a Netflix original. KT Studio Genie, an affiliate of South Korea's top telecom company KT, was in charge of the production.

The share price of KT edged up 0.39% on Tuesday and 0.59% on Wednesday on the Seoul bourse. It remained unchanged on Thursday.

