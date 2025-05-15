Trending
May 15, 2025 / 10:10 PM

Michaela Watkins, Lauren Weedman's 'Hacks' characters address industry sexism

By Fred Topel
Stacey (Michaela Watkins) left for therapy in Thursday's episode of "Hacks." Photo courtesy of Max
1 of 6 | Stacey (Michaela Watkins) left for therapy in Thursday's episode of "Hacks." Photo courtesy of Max

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (UPI) -- Hacks guest stars Michaela Watkins and Lauren Weedman are sharing their approach to the show's take on sexism in the entertainment industry. In Thursday's new episodes, HR representative Stacey (Watkins) leaves to go to therapy, while Las Vegas Mayor Jo (Weedman) addresses a scandal.

In recent Zoom interviews with UPI, the actors discussed their take on the industry's views on women. In Season 4, Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) hosts Mayor Jo on her late-night talk show to address a sex scandal in which Jo was caught sleeping with two men on a Zamboni.

"Of course, it's a total double standard," Weedman, 56, said of society ridiculing her fictional mayor. "That's what's exciting about this show, is it's still dealing with the issues [like] sexism that [are] still there. I'm so happy that I get to be a part of a show that addresses that."

Meanwhile, Stacey was assigned to Deborah and her head writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) at the beginning of the season to create a safer work space for the rest of the staff. Stacey quickly found herself out of her depth with the extreme ways Ava and Deborah fought in the office.

Many of Watkins' scenes had Stacey sit in the background chaperoning Deborah and Ava. She would be doing something funny like choking on water or fiddling with her glasses.

Watkins, 53, said she often tries to add physical comedy to her roles to show that women can do it too.

"Physical gambits like that were written for the dude characters but not often for women," Watkins said.

When Stacey says goodbye to Deborah and Ava, she tells them she is going on vacation in Costa Rica. She shares, however, that she will be staying in a facility that does not allow patients to keep shoelaces, indicating that she's really committing herself for mental healthcare.

Watkins suspects Stacey worked her way up through the ranks of HR without ever facing a real challenge like Deborah and Ava.

"I don't think she was ever, ever mentally or emotionally prepared to take them on, ever," Watkins said. "She's so flummoxed and confused. What is with these two? This is unprecedented. I've never had people who don't get it before, that just yell at each other and are so passionate. What is happening? I think it's very confusing for Stacey."

Mayor Jo leaves her latest encounter with Deborah in much more positive shape. She makes fun of her scandal and takes back her narrative by driving a Zamboni onto the stage, which Weedman said was actually a floor sweeper.

"Just flip a button, go forward and stop," Weedman said. "They just tricked it out to look like a Zamboni."

The scandalous act is never seen on the show, leaving Weedman to question the logistics of Mayor Jo's affair.

"I asked too many questions," Weedman said. "I was like, 'Three? How is that going to fit on the Zamboni?' That's a small space. A Zamboni's not that big so that third person must've really wanted to be there."

Filming her appearances on Hacks has been personally difficult for Weedman. She contracted Bell's Palsy in August and has struggled with facial paralysis, but said shows like Hacks have accommodated her recovery.

Earlier in the season, Deborah called Mayor Jo when police pulled her over in a traffic stop. Weedman remembered Smart's consideration helping her get through the scene.

"I remember her coming over and dancing with me," Weedman said. "That was really kind because I definitely was struggling with feeling like I don't want to think about what I look like right now. I just want to play this scene."

Watkins said Stacey's first appearance leading a sexual harassment meeting was initially longer. The original presentation included warnings about using eggplant or peach emojis, and suggestions that instead of complimenting a coworker's outfit, to just say 'hi.'

"I think it was smart because if they introduce her as too wacky, I think it tips the bit later on," Watkins said.

The Hacks Season 4 finale premieres May 22 on Max.

