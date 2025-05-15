May 15 (UPI) -- Hulu's Buffy, the Vampire Slayer revival has cast a new slayer.

Sarah Michelle Gellar shared an Instagram video Thursday introducing Ryan Kiera Armstrong, an actress who played Alma in American Horror Story: Red Tide and Fern in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

Deadline also reported Armstrong's casting.

Gellar announced in February she had spent three years developing a revival with Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. The pitch was initiated by Chloe Zhao.

Gellar will reprise her role as Buffy Summers, now mentoring a new generation. The original show, created by Joss Whedon, combined horror-comedy with high school drama.

"Wanna be my chosen one?" Gellar asks Armstrong. "Will you stand by my side and save the world?"

Buffy co-stars Charisma Carpenter and Emma Caulfield showed their support in the comments of Gellar's post. Armstrong brought her father on camera to share the news.

"So honored, thank you for trusting me," Armstrong says.

15-year-old Armstrong is also known for playing a young Gloria Steinem in The Glorias, the telekinetic pyromaniac in 2022's Firestarter remake, and Nicolas Cage's daughter in the western The Old Way.

Whedon is not involved in the revival. Original producers Gail Berman, Fran Kuzui and Dolly Parton executive produce with Gellar.