Tyla to host Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards in June

May 15 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon announced Grammy-winning recording artist Tyla will host this year's Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on June 21.

Voting for winners in each of the 35 categories for the youth-oriented awards show is open now at KidsChoiceAwards.com.

This year's top nominees are Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga and Kendrick Lamar, with four nominations each. Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson and Jelly Roll each have three nominations.

First-time nominees for this year's ceremony include Gracie Abrams, Zach Bryan, Jordan Chiles, Frankie Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Doechii, Keith Lee, Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Shohei Ohtani and Florence Pugh.

The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards will air live at 8 p.m. EDT from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The ceremony will be broadcast on cable networks including Nickelodeon, TeenNick, Nicktoons, the Nick Jr. channel, MTV2 and CMT.

Musical performers and celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.