Trending
TV
May 14, 2025 / 12:36 PM

Reba McEntire tells Seth Meyers that 'The Voice' judges are 'nice people'

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Reba McEntire said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that she appreciates that all of the judges on the upcoming season of "The Voice" are "nice people." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI.
1 of 4 | Reba McEntire said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that she appreciates that all of the judges on the upcoming season of "The Voice" are "nice people." File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI. | License Photo

May 14 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her hosting duties at the ACM Awards and the "nice people" serving as judges on The Voice.

McEntire, 70, whose sitcom Happy's Place was just renewed for a second season, told host Seth Meyers she had a "blast" performing the new song "Trailblazer" with Miranda Lambert and Lainey Wilson at the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards.

"I love Lainey and Miranda. And so they wrote the song 'Trailblazer' with Brandy Clark. I was on the set doing Happy's Place, so I couldn't be a part of it, but as soon as they got through, they sent it to me and I cried, I was so delighted with it."

McEntire, who is returning as a judge on The Voice for Season 28 alongside Niall Horan, Michael Bublé and Snoop Dogg, told Meyers she was initially hesitant to do the show.

"I was really dreading it at first, because I don't want to tell anybody they suck," she said. "I passed on it years ago when it first came over from Holland."

McEntire said she was relieved to find the experience could be more "helpful" and encouraging than harsh toward contestants.

"Everybody that's coming back now -- Snoop, Michael, myself and Niall -- we're nice people. We encourage, we lift up," she said.

Reba McEntire turns 70: a look back

Reba McEntire strikes a pose after being honored with the 2,120th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on September 18, 1998. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Dominique Thorne suits up in Marvel's 'Ironheart' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Dominique Thorne suits up in Marvel's 'Ironheart' trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is previewing Ryan Coogler's "Ironheart" series, starring Dominique Thorne and arriving June 24 on Disney+.
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
TV // 8 hours ago
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
May 14 (UPI) -- Glen Powell's "Chad Powers" sports comedy is set to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30.
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
TV // 8 hours ago
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
May 14 (UPI) -- Angel Studios has announced it ordered the completion of "Homestead" Season 1 and green-lit the post-apocalyptic drama for Season 2.
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
TV // 21 hours ago
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon released a trailer for Season 4 of "Avatar: Braving the Elements," the official rewatch podcast for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its spinoff series, "The Legend of Korra."
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
TV // 21 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and more star in "All's Fair," a new series from "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
TV // 1 day ago
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace told UPI it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the "Boomtown" podcast, then co-creating "Landman," a TV drama series based on the show, with "Yellowstone" titan Taylor Sheridan.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.

Trending Stories

Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30

Follow Us