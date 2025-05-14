Trending
TV
May 14, 2025 / 11:38 AM

Dominique Thorne suits up in Marvel's 'Ironheart' trailer

By Jessica Inman
Share with X

May 14 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is previewing Ryan Coogler's Ironheart series, starring Dominique Thorne and arriving June 24 on Disney+.

Coogler previously directed the 2018 Marvel film Black Panther and its 2022 sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The upcoming series takes place after the events of Wakanda Forever, a press release states. Thorne made her debut in that film as Riri Williams, an MIT student who invents a suit of armor for Wakanda on par with Tony Stark's Iron Man suit.

"Ironheart pits technology against magic when Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) -- a young, genius inventor determined to make her mark on the world -- returns to her hometown of Chicago," an official synopsis reads. "Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

In the trailer, which arrived Wednesday, viewers hear Parker tell Riri that "anyone who's ever accomplished anything iconic in life has had to do some questionable things to get it done."

He then asks her what she is willing to do to fulfill her dream.

The first three episodes arrive June 24 at 6 p.m. EDT on Disney+.

Marvel stars walk the red carpet

Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. (R), and his wife, Susan Downey, attend the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" in Los Angeles on April 22, 2019. Downey, in 2024, announced that he will be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the villainous Dr. Doom. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
TV // 6 hours ago
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
May 14 (UPI) -- Glen Powell's "Chad Powers" sports comedy is set to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30.
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
TV // 6 hours ago
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
May 14 (UPI) -- Angel Studios has announced it ordered the completion of "Homestead" Season 1 and green-lit the post-apocalyptic drama for Season 2.
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
TV // 19 hours ago
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon released a trailer for Season 4 of "Avatar: Braving the Elements," the official rewatch podcast for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its spinoff series, "The Legend of Korra."
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
TV // 20 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and more star in "All's Fair," a new series from "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
TV // 23 hours ago
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace told UPI it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the "Boomtown" podcast, then co-creating "Landman," a TV drama series based on the show, with "Yellowstone" titan Taylor Sheridan.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 1 day ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.

Trending Stories

Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Movie review: 'Final Destination: Bloodlines' cleverly raises bar
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30

Follow Us