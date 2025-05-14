Trending
TV
May 14, 2025 / 5:20 AM

Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30

By Karen Butler
Glen Powell's "Chad Powers" is set to premiere on Hulu on Sept. 30. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
May 14 (UPI) -- Glen Powell's Chad Powers sports comedy is set to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30.

The Twisters, Hit Man and Top Gun: Maverick actor co-created the series with Michael Waldron.

Powell will star alongside Perry Mattfeld, Quentin Plair, Wynn Everett, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Steve Zahn.

NFL legend Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions' Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN.

Luvh Rakhe is executive producing and Tony Yacenda will serve as director and executive producer.

"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers," a press release said.

Latest Headlines

Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
TV // 40 minutes ago
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
May 14 (UPI) -- Angel Studios has announced it ordered the completion of "Homestead" Season 1 and green-lit the post-apocalyptic drama for Season 2.
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
TV // 13 hours ago
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon released a trailer for Season 4 of "Avatar: Braving the Elements," the official rewatch podcast for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its spinoff series, "The Legend of Korra."
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
TV // 14 hours ago
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and more star in "All's Fair," a new series from "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
TV // 17 hours ago
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace told UPI it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the "Boomtown" podcast, then co-creating "Landman," a TV drama series based on the show, with "Yellowstone" titan Taylor Sheridan.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 21 hours ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 21 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 1 day ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 1 day ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 1 day ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller "Lupin."

