'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6

May 14 (UPI) -- Bridgerton will return for at least two more debutante seasons.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the series has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.

The news arrives as filming continues for Season 4, which is due in 2026, and follows the budding love story of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson and Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

A clip shared on social media shows the pair gazing at one another during a masquerade ball.

Season 4 cast members also include Jonathan Bailey, Simone Ashley, Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Julie Andrews, Lorraine Ashbourne, Masali Baduza, Nicola Coughlan, Hannah Dodd, Daniel Francis, Ruth Gemmell, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Claudia Jessie, Katie Leung, Luke Newton, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Golda Rosheuvel, Hugh Sachs, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Isabella Wei.

The show is based on the Julia Quinn book series.