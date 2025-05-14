Trending
TV
May 14, 2025 / 4:02 PM

'Big Brother' Season 27 to have 90-minute premiere July 10

By Jessica Inman
Share with X
"Big Brother" is set to return for Season 27 in July. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment
"Big Brother" is set to return for Season 27 in July. Photo courtesy of CBS Entertainment

May 14 (UPI) -- Big Brother will return for Season 27 in July, CBS Entertainment announced Wednesday.

The season kicks off with a 90-minute premiere July 10 at 8:00 p.m. EDT, followed by another 90-minute episode July 13.

Following the first two episodes, Season 27 will feature extended 90-minute episodes Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and hour-long shows Thursdays and Sundays at 8 p.m.

Julie Chen Moonves returns to host.

In addition, the after-show Big Brother: Unlocked will air every other week on Fridays at 8 p.m. The show features three Big Brother all-star alums, who showcase "never-before-seen footage from the house, exclusive interviews, surprise guest appearances and unprecedented behind-the-scenes access," along with analyzing gameplay, according to a press release.

Big Brother, which premiered in 2000, "follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day," according to an official synopsis.

One person is voted out each week, and the winner receives $750,000.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
TV // 42 minutes ago
'Bridgerton' is renewed for Seasons 5, 6
May 14 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" will return for at least two more debutante seasons. Netflix announced Wednesday that the series has been renewed for Seasons 5 and 6.
Reba McEntire tells Seth Meyers that 'The Voice' judges are 'nice people'
TV // 3 hours ago
Reba McEntire tells Seth Meyers that 'The Voice' judges are 'nice people'
May 14 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire appeared on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" to discuss her hosting duties at the ACM Awards and the "nice people" serving as judges on "The Voice."
Dominique Thorne suits up in Marvel's 'Ironheart' trailer
TV // 4 hours ago
Dominique Thorne suits up in Marvel's 'Ironheart' trailer
May 14 (UPI) -- Marvel Entertainment is previewing Ryan Coogler's "Ironheart" series, starring Dominique Thorne and arriving June 24 on Disney+.
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
TV // 11 hours ago
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
May 14 (UPI) -- Glen Powell's "Chad Powers" sports comedy is set to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30.
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
TV // 11 hours ago
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
May 14 (UPI) -- Angel Studios has announced it ordered the completion of "Homestead" Season 1 and green-lit the post-apocalyptic drama for Season 2.
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
TV // 1 day ago
Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season
May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon released a trailer for Season 4 of "Avatar: Braving the Elements," the official rewatch podcast for "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and its spinoff series, "The Legend of Korra."
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and more star in "All's Fair," a new series from "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
TV // 1 day ago
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace told UPI it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the "Boomtown" podcast, then co-creating "Landman," a TV drama series based on the show, with "Yellowstone" titan Taylor Sheridan.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 1 day ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 1 day ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.

Trending Stories

Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
Glen Powell's 'Chad Powers' comedy to premiere on Hulu Sept. 30
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2
Blake Shelton performs 'Texas,' discusses new album on 'Tonight'
Blake Shelton performs 'Texas,' discusses new album on 'Tonight'

Follow Us