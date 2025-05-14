Angel Studios renews Bailey Chase's 'Homestead' for Season 2

Bailey Chase's "Homestead" has been renewed for a second season. Photo courtesy of Angel Studios

May 14 (UPI) -- Angel Studios has announced it ordered the completion of Homestead Season 1 and green-lit the post-apocalyptic drama for Season 2.

Based on the bestselling Black Autumn book series by Jeff Kirkham and Jason Ross, the show is a follow-up to the popular 2024 film of the same name. It stars Bailey Chase, Charles Esten, Dawn Oliveri, Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch.

"The remaining Season 1 and 2 takes us deeper into the aftermath, as the Homestead transforms from a survivalist stronghold into the fragile heart of a new civilization -- where rising hope collides with the threat of war, and the choice to lead could cost everything," show-runner Ben Kasica said in a statement Tuesday.

Season 1 is to resume filming this summer and is expected to stream on the Angel app and website later this year.