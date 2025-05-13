Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series

May 13 (UPI) -- The Young Pope star Jude Law and We Live in Time actor Andrew Garfield will portray showmen Siegfried & Roy in an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.

The series, titled Wild Things, takes its inspiration from the Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy Apple Original Podcast that "was the first in-depth podcast series about the most famous and controversial magicians in history," according to a press release.

The upcoming limited series will consist of eight episodes that illustrate the pair's "wild ride relationship."

Law and Garfield will portray Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn, respectively.

"The duo push the concept of illusion versus reality to the extreme, personally and professionally, until tragedy reframes and opens a mystery surrounding their last fateful Las Vegas show," the synopsis states.

Only Murders in the Building showrunner John Hoffman is also the showrunner and writer for Wild Things.

Filming is slated for fall and an official release date has not yet been shared.

