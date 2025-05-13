Trending
TV
May 13, 2025 / 12:30 PM

Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Cast members Billy Bob Thornton (L) and Demi Moore attend the premiere of Paramount+'s TV drama "Landman" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Cast members Billy Bob Thornton (L) and Demi Moore attend the premiere of Paramount+'s TV drama "Landman" at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles in 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace says it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the Boomtown podcast, then co-creating Landman, a Paramount+ drama series based on the show, with Yellowstone titan Taylor Sheridan.

Starring Billy Bob Thornton, Ali Larter, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore, Landman is about the people who work in and around an independent Texas oil company.

Season 1 was released on DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday. Production is now underway on Season 2.

"There's definitely some surreal moments when you have Billy Bob Thornton speaking lines of dialogue that came directly from your uncle, for instance," Wallace told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"Talk about moments you never really expected," he said. "I'm just really grateful that a podcast about West Texas and oil and gas found an audience early on and the fact that Boomtown became a success and really resonated with people was just so rewarding to me as a person who's from out there and spent a lot of time and a lot of blood, sweat and tears went into that."

With both the podcast and the TV show, Wallace said he felt a tremendous responsibility to his family, friends and people he grew up with to accurately portray the risks and rewards of the dangerous business of producing a product for which there is a never-ending demand.

"We aim for authenticity in everything we did, but not everything can be precise, right?" he said.

"We're not making a documentary. So, I always felt beholden to them to do my absolute best, to make it so that when they watch that, they see themselves and truth about that place. So, that's who I was trying to make the show for."

Wallace said it was essential that all of his characters be multi-dimensional and imbued with humanity because "at the heart of this oil drama is a family drama."

"They all bring something so unique and special to the table," Wallace said about his cast.

"I think when people think about oil and gas, what they tend to think about is 'Big Oil,' which is the companies and the suits and the massive industry, which is this amorphous, complex thing. What this show does is it brings it down to the humans, the people, the men and women who actually engage with the elemental substance of crude oil."

Wallace's intention is not to preach to anyone about a controversial topic, he emphasized.

"It's first and foremost entertainment, but by delving into this specific industry in these topics, it does enlighten you. It does provide nuance that I think is often missing from a lot of the media that's out there about this industry," he added.

Wallace knew his story would be treated with respect given Sheridan's great track record for creating smart, fun shows such as Yellowstone and its prequels 1883 and 1923, as well as Mayor of Kingstown, Lioness and Tulsa King.

"Taylor was the perfect person, the only person I really felt comfortable doing this with," Wallace said. "He was the driving force. He was absolutely the right person. I knew I was in good hands."

Sheridan is known for being a prolific and talented filmmaker who doesn't frequently sit for interviews, making him a bit of a mystery to the media.

When asked what the guy is really like, Wallace replied: "He is a busy man because he runs the Four 6666s [Ranch]. He is the creative force behind all these different series. He's a family man. He just has a ton going on. But when he focuses in on something, it's just incredible."

Wallace said an average day might find Sheridan attending a productive script meeting, then talking to a veterinarian about one of his horses, then attending a ribbon-cutting event.

"I don't understand how he finds the energy for it all," Wallace added.

12 photos of the 'Landman' cast

Billy Bob Thornton attends the premiere of "Landman" in Los Angeles on November 12, 2024. Thornton leads the cast as Tommy Norris. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 4 hours ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 4 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 15 hours ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 16 hours ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 20 hours ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
TV // 23 hours ago
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller "Lupin."
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
TV // 1 day ago
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
May 12 (UPI) -- "30 Rock" actor Tracy Morgan and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will star in "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" on NBC.
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of "Doctor Who" is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 1 day ago
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Mr. Loverman" co-stars Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actor at a ceremony in London Sunday.
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
TV // 2 days ago
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
May 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" co-stars Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell reunited for a "Saturday Night Live" musical sketch when Goggins guest hosted this weekend.

Trending Stories

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series

Follow Us