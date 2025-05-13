May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has released a trailer for Season 4 of Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official rewatch podcast for Avatar: The Last Airbender and its spinoff series, The Legend of Korra.

The trailer teases hosts Dante Basco, who voiced Prince Zuko in Avatar, and Janet Varney, who voiced Korra in the spi-off series, delving into the first two seasons of The Legend of Korra.

The 30-episode podcast season will feature Basco reacting to Korra episodes for the first time, having never watched the series before.

The first episode of the podcast season will feature guest appearances from series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Future episodes will feature Avatar and Korra alums including Zach Tyler Eisen (Aang), Steve Blum (Amon), Mindy Sterling (Lin Beifong), Mick Foley (The Boulder), Seychelle Gabriel (Asami), James Sie (the Cabbage Merchant), composer Jeremy Zuckerman and director Joaquim Dos Santos.

"Avatar superfans" including NBA star Pablo López, actor Levon Hawke and actor Maya Hawke are also slated to appear as guests.

The first episode of Avatar: Braving the Elements' fourth season will release May 20.