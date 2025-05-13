Trending
TV
May 13, 2025 / 4:17 PM

Dante Basco, Janet Varney return for 'Avatar' podcast's fourth season

By Ben Hooper
Share with X
Janet Varney, who voiced the titular character in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" spinoff series "The Legend of Korra," returns for a fourth season of the rewatch podcast "Avatar: Braving the Elements," which releases May 20. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 3 | Janet Varney, who voiced the titular character in "Avatar: The Last Airbender" spinoff series "The Legend of Korra," returns for a fourth season of the rewatch podcast "Avatar: Braving the Elements," which releases May 20. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon has released a trailer for Season 4 of Avatar: Braving the Elements, the official rewatch podcast for Avatar: The Last Airbender and its spinoff series, The Legend of Korra.

The trailer teases hosts Dante Basco, who voiced Prince Zuko in Avatar, and Janet Varney, who voiced Korra in the spi-off series, delving into the first two seasons of The Legend of Korra.

The 30-episode podcast season will feature Basco reacting to Korra episodes for the first time, having never watched the series before.

The first episode of the podcast season will feature guest appearances from series creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko.

Future episodes will feature Avatar and Korra alums including Zach Tyler Eisen (Aang), Steve Blum (Amon), Mindy Sterling (Lin Beifong), Mick Foley (The Boulder), Seychelle Gabriel (Asami), James Sie (the Cabbage Merchant), composer Jeremy Zuckerman and director Joaquim Dos Santos.

"Avatar superfans" including NBA star Pablo López, actor Levon Hawke and actor Maya Hawke are also slated to appear as guests.

The first episode of Avatar: Braving the Elements' fourth season will release May 20.

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
TV // 1 hour ago
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser
May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Glenn Close and more star in "All's Fair," a new series from "American Horror Story" co-creator Ryan Murphy.
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
TV // 4 hours ago
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
NEW YORK, May 13 (UPI) -- Christian Wallace told UPI it has been an "incredible journey" hosting the "Boomtown" podcast, then co-creating "Landman," a TV drama series based on the show, with "Yellowstone" titan Taylor Sheridan.
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
TV // 8 hours ago
Jude Law, Andrew Garfield to play Siegfried & Roy in Apple TV+ series
May 13 (UPI) -- "The Young Pope" star Jude Law and "We Live in Time" actor Andrew Garfield will portray Siegfried and Roy in "Wild Things," an upcoming limited series from Apple TV+.
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
TV // 9 hours ago
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of "Alien: Earth" will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States. Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant and Alex Lawther star.
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
TV // 20 hours ago
'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called "Delphi," which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise.
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 1 day ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
TV // 1 day ago
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller "Lupin."
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
TV // 1 day ago
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
May 12 (UPI) -- "30 Rock" actor Tracy Morgan and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will star in "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" on NBC.
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
TV // 1 day ago
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of "Doctor Who" is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.

Trending Stories

Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Salma Hayek covers Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue at age 58
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'
Christian Wallace talks 'incredible journey' of evolving 'Boomtown' podcast into 'Landman'

Follow Us