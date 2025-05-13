Trending
Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts play lawyers in 'All's Fair' teaser

By Jessica Inman
Kim Kardashian arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2. She stars in "All's Fair" which arrives on Hulu later this year. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Kim Kardashian arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 2. She stars in "All's Fair" which arrives on Hulu later this year. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

May 13 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian and Naomi Watts star in a new series from American Horror Story co-creator Ryan Murphy.

All's Fair, also starring Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash and Teyana Taylor, follows a boutique law firm run by women.

"Fierce, brilliant and emotionally complicated, they navigate high-stakes breakups, scandalous secrets and shifting allegiances -- both in the courtroom and within their own ranks," an official synopsis reads. "In a world where money talks and love is a battleground, these women don't just play the game -- they change it."

The teaser released Tuesday shows Kardashian, Watts and Nash sitting across from a client in a boardroom.

"We don't meet with sorry people," Watts' character says.

All's Fair is created, written and directed by Murphy. The series arrives on Hulu in fall.

Kardashian made her TV acting debut in Season 12 of Murphy's series American Horror Story, which premiered in 2023.

