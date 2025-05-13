Trending
'Alien: Earth' to premiere Aug. 12 on FX, Hulu

By Karen Butler
The new sci-fi series "Alien: Earth" is set to premiere on Aug. 12. Photo courtesy of FX/Hulu
May 13 (UPI) -- The first two episodes of Alien: Earth will premiere Aug. 12 on FX and Hulu in the United States.

Subsequent installments of the eight-episode series will roll out weekly on those platforms.

The sci-fi show also will be available internationally on Disney+.

Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the thriller takes place two years before the events of the 1979 film Alien. The show is the first TV series in the Alien franchise.

It stars Sydney Chandler, Timothy Olyphant, Alex Lawther, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Essie Davis, Lily Newmark, Erana James, Adarsh Gourav, Jonathan Ajayi, Kit Young, Diêm Camille, Moe Bar-El and Sandra Yi Sencindiver.

Many of the characters share names with those that appear in the classic fairy tale Peter Pan, such as Wendy, Nibs, Tootles, Slightly and Smee.

"In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold. In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans," reads a synopsis released Tuesday.

"But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness). The first hybrid prototype named 'Wendy' marks a new dawn in the race for immortality," the summary continued.

"After Weyland-Yutani's spaceship collides into Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids encounter mysterious life forms more terrifying than anyone could have ever imagined."

