Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

May 12 (UPI) -- 30 Rock actor Tracy Morgan and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will star in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on NBC.

The news arrived Monday when the network unveiled its fall schedule.

The series will reunite Morgan with some of his 30 Rock colleagues, including the show's creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who will executive produce the new series.

Carlock and Sam Means are penning the upcoming show, which follows "a disgraced former football player (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image," per an official synopsis.

NBC also announced its fall schedule will include renewals of Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical and two other comedy pilots. One is called Stumble, while the other has not yet been named.

A new unscripted series starring Jimmy Fallon, titled On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, also arrives in the fall.

Tina Fey is starring in the Netflix series The Four Seasons alongside Colman Domingo and Steve Carrell.

