TV
May 12, 2025 / 10:12 AM

Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'

By Jessica Inman
Tracy Morgan arrives on the red carpet at the NFL Honors in 2023. He will star opposite Daniel Radcliffe in an upcoming comedy from NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Tracy Morgan arrives on the red carpet at the NFL Honors in 2023. He will star opposite Daniel Radcliffe in an upcoming comedy from NBC. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- 30 Rock actor Tracy Morgan and Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe will star in The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins on NBC.

The news arrived Monday when the network unveiled its fall schedule.

The series will reunite Morgan with some of his 30 Rock colleagues, including the show's creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, who will executive produce the new series.

Carlock and Sam Means are penning the upcoming show, which follows "a disgraced former football player (Morgan), who is on a mission to rehabilitate his image," per an official synopsis.

NBC also announced its fall schedule will include renewals of Happy's Place and St. Denis Medical and two other comedy pilots. One is called Stumble, while the other has not yet been named.

A new unscripted series starring Jimmy Fallon, titled On Brand with Jimmy Fallon, also arrives in the fall.

Tina Fey is starring in the Netflix series The Four Seasons alongside Colman Domingo and Steve Carrell.

'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe turns 35: a look back

Actor Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the premiere of the film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" on November 11, 2001 in New York City. Radcliffe plays Harry Potter in the film. The film's opening weekend set box office records, bringing in over $93 million. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
TV // 1 hour ago
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of "Doctor Who" is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 2 hours ago
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Mr. Loverman" co-stars Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actor at a ceremony in London Sunday.
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
TV // 1 day ago
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
May 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" co-stars Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell reunited for a "Saturday Night Live" musical sketch when Goggins guest hosted this weekend.
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
May 11 (UPI) -- Season 2 of David Tennant's period comedy, "Rivals," is set to film this month in the United Kingdom.
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
TV // 2 days ago
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its "Night Court" re-boot after three seasons and its "Suits: LA" after one season.
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
TV // 2 days ago
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
May 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. remake of the beloved British series, "Doc Martin," is in the works at FOX.
'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
TV // 2 days ago
'Peacemaker' Season 2 gets teaser, August release date
May 9 (UPI) -- Max released a teaser trailer for the second season of DC Studios series "Peacemaker," starring John Cena. The new season will debut Aug. 21.
Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
TV // 2 days ago
Peacock gives series order to Seth MacFarlane's 'Ted: The Animated Series'
May 9 (UPI) -- Peacock announced it has given a series pickup order to "Ted: The Animated Series," a new spinoff of the "Ted" films and live-action prequel series.
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
TV // 3 days ago
NBC orders more 'Law & Order,' 'SVU' for 2025-26
May 9 (UPI) -- NBC announced additional seasons of its New York-based crime dramas "Law & Order" and "Law Order: Special Victims Unit" for 2025-26.
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
TV // 3 days ago
Jodie Sweetin to star in Lifetime incel movie
May 8 (UPI) -- Lifetime announced the movie "Datless to Dangerous: My Son's Secret Life," on Thursday. Jodie Sweetin stars as a mother whose son becomes obsessed with the involuntary celibate community online.

