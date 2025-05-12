Trending
May 12, 2025 / 4:05 PM

Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date

By Jessica Inman
Lena Dunham co-created the new comedy series "Too Much," which premieres on Netflix in July. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI
1 of 5 | Lena Dunham co-created the new comedy series "Too Much," which premieres on Netflix in July. File Photo by Gabriele Holtermann/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Too Much, a new series from Lena Dunham, will arrive on Netflix July 10.

The streamer announced the release date and shared first-look photos for the show on Monday.

Too Much is co-created by Dunham (Girls) and her husband, musician Luis Felber.

Megan Stalter portrays 30-something Jessica, who is obsessive about work and mourning the break-up of a "relationship that she thought would last forever."

She decides to trade New York City for London so that she can "live a life of solitude like a Bronte sister," per an official synopsis.

She eventually runs into Felix (Will Sharpe), who is described in the synopsis as "a walking series of red flags" and becomes Jessica's new romantic interest.

One first-look photo shows Jessica at an airport with her dog, while another shows her and Felix talking in bed.

The series also stars Andrew Rannells, Daisy Bevan, Michael Zegen, Prasanna Puwanarajah, Rhea Perlman, Richard E. Grant, Emily Ratajkowski, Rita Wilson and Stephen Fry.

