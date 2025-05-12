Trending
May 12, 2025 / 1:22 PM

'Lupin' Season 4 begins production

By Jessica Inman
Omar Sy will return to star in "Lupin" Season 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Omar Sy will return to star in "Lupin" Season 4. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller Lupin.

A teaser released Monday shows an unidentified person holding up various candid photographs of the thief Assane Diop (Sy) against Parisian backdrops.

The clip ends in the Eiffel Tower, where Diop stands in real time.

"I'm back," he says in French, tipping his hat.

The character is based on Maurice Leblanc's Arsene Lupin. The last time viewers saw him, he was in jail.

"In Part 3, we see Assane (Sy) steal the Black Pearl, earn the support of the French public, fake his own death and save his estranged mother's life," an official synopsis reads. "That's all before realizing the only way he can ensure a safe and quiet life for his family is to sacrifice himself, and he turns him into the police."

Season 4 is currently in production and a specific release date has not yet been shared.

