TV
May 12, 2025 / 8:56 AM

'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

By Karen Butler
The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's "Doctor Who" is set to aired on May 31. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of Doctor Who is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.

"Fans across the globe will be able to all watch together as the Doctor faces one of his most terrifying and monumental battles to date in an extra-special-length episode," the networks said in a press release Monday.

The episode titled, The Reality War, will also be screened in cinemas in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising," show-runner Russell T. Davies said.

"And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!"

Varada Sethu was introduced as the new companion Belinda in Gatwa's second season as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor, which premiered in April.

