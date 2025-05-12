'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of Doctor Who is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.

"Fans across the globe will be able to all watch together as the Doctor faces one of his most terrifying and monumental battles to date in an extra-special-length episode," the networks said in a press release Monday.

The episode titled, The Reality War, will also be screened in cinemas in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"The Doctor is doomed, Belinda is lost, Ruby is trapped, UNIT is powerless, the Unholy Trinity rule supreme and the Underverse is rising," show-runner Russell T. Davies said.

Set your watches for a global simulcast of the epic Season 2 finale! ⌚️ THE REALITY WAR will premiere on 31st May on @BBCOne, @BBCiPlayer and cinemas in the UK, and simultaneously on @DisneyPlus where available. pic.twitter.com/Oywdoi4OEQ— Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 12, 2025

"And now we can all experience this devastating climax together, all at the same time, with a unique worldwide premiere. I can promise shocks, scares and revelations off the scale. Come and have fun!"

Varada Sethu was introduced as the new companion Belinda in Gatwa's second season as the 15th incarnation of the Doctor, which premiered in April.