'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video

May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called Delphi, which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's Creed film franchise.

Jordan's Outlier Society is to executive produce the series about young boxers who train at the Delphi gym.

No casting has been announced yet.

Marco Ramirez is to serve as show-runner and executive producer.

The Creed trilogy itself is a spin-off of Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky franchise, which began in the 1970s.