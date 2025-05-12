Trending
TV
May 12, 2025 / 9:03 PM

'Creed' spin-off series 'Delphi' green-lit at Prime Video

By Karen Butler
Share with X
Prime Video is working on a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Prime Video is working on a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's "Creed" film franchise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has announced plans to air a new series called Delphi, which is a spin-off of Michael B. Jordan's Creed film franchise.

Jordan's Outlier Society is to executive produce the series about young boxers who train at the Delphi gym.

No casting has been announced yet.

Marco Ramirez is to serve as show-runner and executive producer.

The Creed trilogy itself is a spin-off of Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky franchise, which began in the 1970s.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
Prime Video renews 'Fallout' for Season 3
May 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video has renewed its hit video-game adaptation, "Fallout," for Season 3.
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
TV // 5 hours ago
Lena Dunham series 'Too Much' gets photos, July release date
May 12 (UPI) -- "Too Much," a new comedy series co-created by Lena Dunham and starring Meg Stalter and Will Sharpe, will arrive on Netflix July 10.
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
TV // 8 hours ago
'Lupin' Season 4 begins production
May 12 (UPI) -- Omar Sy "is back" in a teaser for Season 4 of Netflix's French thriller "Lupin."
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
TV // 11 hours ago
Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe to star in 'The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins'
May 12 (UPI) -- "30 Rock" actor Tracy Morgan and "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe will star in "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" on NBC.
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
TV // 12 hours ago
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
May 12 (UPI) -- The Season 2 finale of Ncuti Gatwa's incarnation of "Doctor Who" is set to air simultaneously on Disney+ and the BBC on May 31.
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
TV // 13 hours ago
Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards
May 12 (UPI) -- "Mr. Loverman" co-stars Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actor at a ceremony in London Sunday.
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
TV // 1 day ago
'White Lotus' stars Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell reunite for 'SNL' musical sketch
May 11 (UPI) -- "White Lotus" co-stars Walton Goggins and Sam Rockwell reunited for a "Saturday Night Live" musical sketch when Goggins guest hosted this weekend.
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
TV // 1 day ago
David Tennant's 'Rivals' Season 2 to film this month in the U.K.
May 11 (UPI) -- Season 2 of David Tennant's period comedy, "Rivals," is set to film this month in the United Kingdom.
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
TV // 2 days ago
NBC cancels 'Night Court,' 'Suits: LA,' 'Found,' 'The Irrational'
May 10 (UPI) -- NBC has canceled its "Night Court" re-boot after three seasons and its "Suits: LA" after one season.
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
TV // 2 days ago
U.S. remake of 'Doc Martin' is in the works at FOX
May 10 (UPI) -- A U.S. remake of the beloved British series, "Doc Martin," is in the works at FOX.

Trending Stories

Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Pro wrestler, ECW legend Sabu dies at 60
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Final 'F1' trailer sees Brad Pitt reconciling 'lone wolf' tendencies in a 'team sport'
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Famous birthdays for May 12: Kix Brooks, Eric Singer
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
Snoop Dogg to host New Year's Eve special for NBC
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31
'Doctor Who' Season 2 finale to air on Disney+, BBC on May 31

Follow Us