Lennie James, Jessica Gunning score BAFTA TV Awards

May 12 (UPI) -- Mr. Loverman co-stars Lennie James and Ariyon Bakare won the BAFTA TV Awards for Best Lead Actor and Supporting Actor respectively at a ceremony in London Sunday.

Marisa Abela earned the Best Lead Actress prize for Industry and Jessica Gunning was named Best Supporting Actress for Baby Reindeer.

Ruth Jones won the statuette for Best Actress in a Comedy for Gavin & Stacey: The Finale and Danny Dyer took home the trophy for Best Actor in a Comedy for Mr. Bigstuff.

Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office won for Best Limited Drama, while Blue Lights was voted Best Drama, EastEnders won for Best Soap & Continuing Drama and Alma's Not Normal won for Best Scripted Comedy;

Alan Cumming hosted the gala, which featured musical performances by Jessie J, Tom Grennan and Esther Abrami.